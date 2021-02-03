Ink Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,381.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $597,750.68 and $44,381.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

