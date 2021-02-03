InMode (INMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect InMode to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INMD stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Several analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

