Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Up 1%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.78. 6,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.