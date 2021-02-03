Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $168.94. 8,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -132.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.