Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.89. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 41,456 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$48.16 million and a P/E ratio of -68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

