Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells 11,932 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 11,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $429,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORF traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 312,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 25.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.