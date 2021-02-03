Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 292,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $87,324,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $72,708,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $61,538,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $61,163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $39,781,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

