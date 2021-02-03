Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Nkarta stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 292,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $87,324,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $72,708,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $61,538,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $61,163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $39,781,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
