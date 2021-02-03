Insights Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $21,268.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,505,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

