Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Insperity by 1,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.