Inspira Financial (CVE:LND) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Inspira Financial Inc (CVE:LND) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 63,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 59,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 26.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

Inspira Financial Company Profile (CVE:LND)

Inspira Financial Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the United States. It offers revolving lines of credit, as well as billing and collection services; and financial software services. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

