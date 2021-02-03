Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 483 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in salesforce.com by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $234.83. 278,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $232.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,192. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.