Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $332.89. The company had a trading volume of 164,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.02 and a 200-day moving average of $332.17. The company has a market capitalization of $331.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,848 shares of company stock valued at $156,378,049 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.