Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $138.65. The company had a trading volume of 288,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.