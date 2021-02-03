Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. 592,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,845. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.