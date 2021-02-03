Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,213,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000.

VOO traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $351.96. 205,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,840. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $354.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

