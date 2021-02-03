Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 69,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

