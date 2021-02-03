Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 2,272 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.86. 1,408,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.19. The firm has a market cap of $713.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

