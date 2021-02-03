Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. 333,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

