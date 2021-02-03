Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 433 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.80. 22,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

