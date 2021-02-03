Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 6,442 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

