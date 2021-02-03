Insureum (ISR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,429.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $175,429.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01092048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046447 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.53 or 0.04628419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019861 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.