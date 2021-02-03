INT (INT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. INT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $745,505.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INT has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00066681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00978670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,755.76 or 0.04697508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019938 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

