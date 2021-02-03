Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

