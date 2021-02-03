Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.