Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 350,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellicheck by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter worth $1,099,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 25.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 186.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 7,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $227.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

