Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Shares Down 8.2%

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) shares were down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 1,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.22.

About Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

