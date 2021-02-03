Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.18. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 26,159 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

About Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.