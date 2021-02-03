Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 240,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,972,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,699,000 after purchasing an additional 100,666 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

