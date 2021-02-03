Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.