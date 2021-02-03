International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. 381,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,125. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

