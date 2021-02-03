International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) (LON:INPP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $170.48

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) (LON:INPP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and traded as high as $172.27. International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) shares last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 2,557,418 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

