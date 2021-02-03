Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $19.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.35. 118,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,047. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $476.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.