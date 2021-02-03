Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,889. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.