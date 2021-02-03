Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 4,575 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,208,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $273.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.