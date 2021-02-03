Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 4,784 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

