Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 310,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,142. The company has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.