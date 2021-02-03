Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. 483,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,079,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

