Intersect Capital LLC Buys 791 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,192. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.83. The stock had a trading volume of 278,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

