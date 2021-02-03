Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.65. 288,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.