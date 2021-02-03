Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 192.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 361,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

