Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $15.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. 942,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.