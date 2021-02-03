Intersect Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 333,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. The company has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.