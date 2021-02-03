Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 712,792 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. 1,650,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,162,379. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.