Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.