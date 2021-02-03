Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY remained flat at $$28.23 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. Intrum AB has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $30.79.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.