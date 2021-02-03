Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

