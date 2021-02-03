Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 374 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

