Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 100,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,983. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

