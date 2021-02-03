Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.35

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.35 and traded as high as $131.97. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $131.97, with a volume of 29,946 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 215.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

