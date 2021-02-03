Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.23

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $20.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 50,870 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

